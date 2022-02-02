WFP Madagascar Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

530,515 beneficiaries with in-kind food assistance and 175,660 beneficiaries through cash transfers under WFP drought response in southern Madagascar

US$ 55.8 million six-month net funding requirements for the emergency response (February – July 2022)

907,000 people assisted across all activities in December 2021

As the lean season moves towards its peak, WFP intends to gradually reach 1 million people in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 3 and 4 with full rations through its emergency response

Operational Updates – Emergency Response

Drought Situation

Results from the latest food security and malnutrition IPC analyses (December 2021) show that while the number of people in IPC 4 has stabilized around 400,000 and that there are no more people in IPC 5, the number of people in IPC 3 has increased from 730,000 to over a million in the Great South since the previous IPC results released in April 2021. Overall, the results highlight a steady deterioration of the food security situation over the past year with 1.47 million people in IPC 3+ (November-December 2021 period and projection for January-April 2022) as per the latest IPC analysis. The total number of people in IPC 3+ raises to 1.64 million when considering the four additional districts from the Great South-East that were included in the latest January IPC analysis. The IPC analysis also reveals that around 309,000 children, of which 60,000 severely malnourished, are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition through August 2022 in the Great South.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET)’s food security outlook update from December highlights below-average rainfall forecasts countrywide through March, most notably for southwestern Madagascar. Given the low rainfall to date and forecast for poor rainfall for the remainder of the season in all areas except eastern Madagascar, main-season rice production in May is likely to be below-average nationally. Maize and cassava productions in the South are also expected to be below-average.