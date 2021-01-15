WFP Madagascar Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

In November, 700,000 people assisted (through drought response and regular programmes)

COVID-19 response: As of 24 December, 74,500 households (350,000 people) received cash assistance during the second distribution cycle (July – December 2020)

US$ 35 million net funding requirement for the drought response (December 2020 – May 2021)

US$ 1.8 million net funding requirement for the COVID-19 response (December 2020 – May 2021)

US$ 11.7 million net funding requirement for the regular programmes (December 2020 – May 2021)

Operational Update

WFP Emergency responses

Drought Update in the Southern Regions

The results of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification published on December 2020 indicate that 1.35 million people in the South of Madagascar will face of acute food insecurity (IPC 3 or above) between January – April 2021 as a result of the combined effects of drought and COVID-19.

Drought response

Emergency food assistance: With the available resources, WFP is assisting up to 500,000 people through general food distributions combined with the provision of supplementary feeding for the prevention of acute malnutrition in nine districts.

In January 2021, WFP will start providing cash assistance as well and aims to gradually reach almost 200,000 people for three months till the end of the lean season in April 2021.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): WFP in collaboration with its partners, is supporting the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition for 43,000 children under five years of age in the four districts of Amboasary, Ambovombe, Bekily and Ampanihy. WFP implements MAM treatment throughout the year. This is done through the provision of supplementary feeding, nutrition counselling and cooking demonstrations for the children’ s caretakers.

Emergency school feeding: Additionally, WFP is planning to implement an emergency school feeding for 150,000 children to enable them to continue their schooling during the food crisis.

This comes in addition to the 200,000 beneficiaries assisted under the regular school feeding programme.

COVID-19 Update in Urban Areas

As of 24 December, the Ministry of Public Health indicated 17,714 cases and 261 deaths in Madagascar. The state of health emergency has been lifted in early October throughout the country. International commercial flights however remain closed.