WFP Madagascar Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

957 mt food assistance distributed

USD 344,439 distributed

US$ 44.6 million drought and cyclone response one-year (August 2019 – July 2020) net funding requirements

268,235 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

Food security in the south and south-east: Findings from the Government-led Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC, June 2019) indicate that 900,000 people from 13 districts in the south and south-east are in crisis (IPC 3) and emergency (IPC4) and need urgent humanitarian assistance. In the south, the damages caused by pests and irregular rainfall during the 2018/2019 cropping season negatively impacted the main harvests in May and June.

WFP emergency response: WFP will assist 220,000 people through general (food or cash) distributions. This includes 29,000 children aged 6 to 23 months and 15,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) who will receive supplementary feeding for the prevention of acute malnutrition. Assistance is planned for November 2019 to February 2020, in collaboration with the National Office for Risks and Disasters Management (BNGRC) and the National Office of Nutrition (ONN) and in collaboration with existing social safety nets managed by the Ministry of Population.

WFP’s response to drought and cyclones faces a funding shortfall of USD 44.6 million for one year (August 2019 - July 2020). A possible reduction of the operations due to funding limitations could lead to a deterioration of the already precarious food and nutritional security of the affected people.

WFP interventions in the south and south-east in July reached 103,241 people through general distributions (food and cash) and nutritional support for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. Nutritional support was also provided to tuberculosis patients.

WFP, in collaboration with its partners, is conducting a technical study in view of the continuation of food assistance for assets (FFA) in the four communes of Faux Cap, Fotadrevo,

Tameantsoa and Vohilava. These communes have agricultural potential but are highly vulnerable to natural disasters. FFA activities include the installation of agrometeorological stations to monitor climate change and plan harvests accordingly.

School-feeding programme - WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, implements a school meals programme for primary school children in the southern regions of Anosy, Androy and Atsimo Andrefana. In July, 164,994 children were assisted.

A pilot cash-transfer project for 5,000 children is implemented in 12 schools in Atsimo Andrefana. The cash is used to buy fresh food locally and provide the school children with diversified menu. For September, WFP is planning review sessions of the cash transfers modality.

Nutrition

Stunting prevention: WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Public health, ONN, FAO, UNFPA and WHO implement a joint stunting prevention project called MIARO for PLW and children aged 6 – 23 months old in the Ampanihy and Amboasary districts. Food fortification national assembly (ANFA): On 13 August, WFP participated in the Food Fortification National Assembly in Antananarivo, funded by the sEU and WFP. The meeting’s objectives were to validate the ANFA terms of reference and action plan.

Nutritional interventions mapping: A mapping exercise was officially launched on 22 August in Antananarivo under the SUN initiative. This exercise, funded by Japan, aims to improve the coordination of nutritional interventions, and improve the monitoring and evaluation system, in order to achieve the objectives of the National Action Plan for Nutrition (PNAN III). Support to market access for smallholder farmers

Food bank: The BNGRC, the Lions Club International and WFP are setting up a food bank benefiting to 2,000 households in the commune of Tanandava (Amboasary district) in southern Madagascar. The food bank will be used to stock harvests, which will be consumed during lean seasons, thus ensuring food availability and avoiding price fluctuation. In August, WFP and partners discussed and validated the management method and activities timeline.

Post-harvest loss (PHL) management: From 24 to 30 August, WFP organized a series of PHL trainings for its local NGO partner CTAS, for 53 representatives of farmers organizations in Tanandava and for WFP Staff. The objective of the initiative, funded by the LatterDay Saint, is to support farmers in improving harvests handling and reducing losses.

Local purchases: WFP is purchasing nearly 950 mt of food (pulses and cereals) from farmers associations in southern Madagascar, which will be used for the school meals programme and FFA.