WFP Madagascar Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

351,348 people assisted through in-kind and cash assistance as a part of the emergency drought response in April 2021

WFP supported moderate acute malnutrition treatment for 13,218 children under five years in the districts of Amboasary, Ambovombe, Bekily and Ampanihy in April 2021

USD 74 million net funding requirements for the emergency response for the next six months (May – October 2021)

Key Highlights

Latest IPC conducted in April 2021 reveals a dramatic situation: 1.14 million people need urgent assistance (IPC Phase 3 or above), of which 14,000 are critically food insecure (Catastrophe or IPC Phase 5). The situation is expected to continue deteriorating from October to December 2021, bringing the number of people in IPC Phase 3 or above to 1.31 million, and the population in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) will likely double.

The number of children admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the Grand Sud in the first quarter of 2021 has quadrupled compared to the five-year average. The situation is particularly critical in Ampanihy and Ambovombe districts, where 27 percent of children are acutely malnourished.

Post-distribution monitoring conducted by WFP in February shows no significant improvement of Food Consumption Score among assisted beneficiaries, signifying that an urgent scale-up of humanitarian response in terms of ration and scope is crucial to avert famine.