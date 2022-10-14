WFP launches initiative to bolster people's resilience to food shocks in Southern Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has launched the Anticipatory Action system as part of efforts to bolster smallholder farmers’ ability to withstand shocks as the country approaches the lean season with up to 1.9 million people estimated to suffer from acute hunger, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

In southern Madagascar, up to 80% of the population relies on small-scale and often rainfed agriculture. Consecutive drought episodes have decimated crop yields, livestock productivity and depleted water sources. The Anticipatory Action (AA) system helps to build communities’ absorption capacity and increase productivity.

Under the initiative, WFP will disburse over US$ 1.2 million of anticipatory finance, empowering communities to anticipate, mitigate and better absorb the impact of shocks on lives and livelihoods.

“The situation in southern Madagascar requires from us to strengthen people’s resilience and ability to cope with future climate shocks, while meeting their immediate needs. The Anticipatory Action system is one further step towards this goal, and we are happy to provide support whose benefits will last over the medium and long term,” says Pasqualina Di Sirio, WFP Country Director in Madagascar.

More than 62,000 smallholder farmers in four localities of Amboasary and Betioky, the worst drought affected districts, will be supported in the first phase from October 2022 to March 2023. Families will be provided with access to timely early warning information and knowledge on forecasted drought risks allowing them to take timely and informed action in areas such as improved water management, agriculture, nutrition techniques and animal treatment. The project also targets 5,200 families who will receive drought-resistant seeds and information on farming techniques as well as water access to help them improve food and nutrition security.

As world leaders gather at the UN climate change conference (COP 27) in Egypt next month, WFP urges for investment in climate action to protect communities on the frontlines of the crisis

More information on the Anticipatory Action here.

