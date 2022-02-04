WaterAid is gravely concerned about impact of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

Organisation prepares to respond with water, sanitation and hygiene

WaterAid is gravely concerned about the impact Cyclone Batsirai might have on vulnerable communities in Madagascar. The charity is preparing an emergency response to the cyclone, which is expected to make landfall just south of the capital this weekend, to ensure some of the hardest hit people will have access to safe water and sanitation.

The cyclone, which has a maximum predicted wind speed of around 127 mph, could be one of the strongest to make landfall in Madagascar in over four years. It could later impact Mozambique as well. It's forecast to arrive on Madagascar's eastern coast just two weeks after tropical storm Ana struck the country on 22 January, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 70,000 displaced.

WaterAid is deeply concerned about the impact this second storm could have on already vulnerable communities in Madagascar, and later in Mozambique as well, particularly on its water and sanitation infrastructure which is essential for prevention of disease following the floods.

Josette Vignon, WaterAid Madagascar Country Director, said:

"The Malagasy, especially those living in the capital Antananarivo, have been desperately yearning for rain over the last few months as they have been experiencing a serious drought. Now there's too much water, with the consequences of tropical storm Ana already overwhelming many people. We are extremely worried that Batsirai, which is far stronger, will cost more lives and will cause damage to vital infrastructure for years to come.

"It's high time to support vulnerable communities like these, on the frontline of the climate crisis, in facing the impact of erratic weather. Safe water, sanitation and hygiene are the basis of all human life, and we need to make sure people have access to it no matter what the climate does."

Elijah Adera, WaterAid Regional Programme Manager for southern Africa, said:

"It is difficult to forecast the damage this cyclone will do, but bearing in mind the impact of recent storms like Ana, and cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019, it's vital to prepare and also to ensure water and sanitation facilities can withstand impact. The first thing people need after a disaster like this are food, shelter and clean, safe water to survive including sanitation facilities to prevent outbreak of diseases. This should be a key part of all adaptation measures in communities that are vulnerable to climate change.

WaterAid is preparing for the impact of Cyclone Batsirai by setting up water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in six disaster shelters on the island, monitoring water quality, and providing water sanitation and hygiene kits for displaced families with soap, buckets, sanitary towels and water purification devices. It is also advising the authorities on faecal management in camps for displaced people. WaterAid will work to restore affected water and sanitation infrastructure after the storm passes.

ENDS

For more information, please contact:

In London: Michael Selby-Green, Senior Media Officer, michaelselbygreen@wateraid.org or contact our after-hours press office at pressoffice@wateraid.org or on +44 (0)7887 521 552

Notes to Editors:

WaterAid

WaterAid is working to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation. The international not-for-profit organisation works in 28 countries to change the lives of the poorest and most marginalised people. Since 1981, WaterAid has reached 28 million people with clean water and nearly 29 million people with decent toilets. For more information, visit www.wateraid.org, follow @WaterAidUK or @WaterAidPress on Twitter, or find WaterAid UK on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wateraid.