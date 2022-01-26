WaterAid – concerned about impact of storm Ana on water resources in Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar

WaterAid is concerned about the damage tropical storm Ana is causing in parts of southern Africa, as ongoing heavy rains have already forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and flooding is likely to contaminate water sources.

In Madagascar, at least 34 people have reportedly been killed. In Mozambique, two deaths were reported, and the government of Malawi has reported one death and thirty people injured following heavy rains which led to flooding and collapsed houses. People had to flee to churches and schools as their homes were impacted. Parts of the country have been without power since Monday evening.

WaterAid's country director in Mozambique, Adam Garley, said:

"We have not seen the full scale of the impact yet, but with flooding like this, water sources often get contaminated, which can lead to diseases. People who had to flee their homes have limited access to clean water, sanitation and means of hygiene as well, so it's vital these services are provided or restored as soon as possible. It will prevent people from falling ill. It's essential the crisis is not allowed to escalate following the floods.

"With climate change likely to cause more erratic rains and flooding, it's important to build water, sanitation and hygiene [WASH] facilities in a way that can withstand the dire impacts of the climate crisis for years to come."

Mercy Masoo, WaterAid's country director in Malawi, said:

"There has been widespread damage to roads and houses, mainly in the southern part of the country. We are ready to support the Department of Disaster Management Affairs in addressing the WASH challenges in the affected areas."

"We are yet to get the full extent of the damage; this will become known in the coming days. We should be ready to identify possible areas of support once we get a full picture."

In Mozambique, WaterAid is standing by to support local efforts in affected areas based on ongoing needs assessments. WaterAid is present in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi, and is working in close coordination with governments to provide climate resilient access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

