USAID providing immediate assistance to respond to Tropical Cyclone Emnati – Madagascar’s fourth major storm in a month

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in assistance to meet urgent humanitarian needs following Tropical Cyclone Emnati in Madagascar. The storm generated high winds, torrential rains, and flooding that resulted in widespread damage to housing, crops, and public infrastructure across several regions, affecting nearly 170,000 people. This is the fourth major storm to hit the island in recent weeks, further exacerbating humanitarian needs across Malagasy communities still recovering from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Batsirai in early February.

This funding will support USAID partner Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) to provide urgently needed protection, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, and other relief items to support people displaced by the storm and flooding who are now residing in evacuation sites. USAID staff in Madagascar, South Africa, and Washington, D.C., are closely monitoring the humanitarian impacts of Tropical Cyclone Emnati in coordination with humanitarian partners.

In early February, USAID provided critical relief supplies to help survivors of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar, which affected nearly 271,000 people and displaced an estimated 61,500 people. The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Madagascar, providing nearly $80 million in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021. The U.S. stands with communities in Madagascar affected by these devastating storms.

