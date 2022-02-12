USAID Providing Immediate Assistance to Respond to Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in humanitarian assistance in response to immediate needs in Madagascar following Tropical Cyclone Batsirai. The storm traversed central and southern Madagascar on February 5 and 6, generating high winds, heavy rains, storm surges, and flooding. To date, the Government of Madagascar reports that the storm has caused at least 94 deaths, affected more than 116,000 people, and displaced an estimated 61,500 people. It also caused widespread damage to crops, housing, and public infrastructure.

With these funds, USAID is providing urgently needed protection, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, and other relief items to support people displaced by the storm and flooding who are now residing in evacuation sites. USAID staff in Madagascar, South Africa, and Washington, D.C., are closely monitoring the humanitarian impacts of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in coordination with humanitarian partners.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Madagascar, providing more than $50 million in humanitarian assistance in Fiscal Year 2021. The U.S. stands with communities in Madagascar affected by this devastating storm.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Madagascar, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/madagascar