Madagascar
UNICEF working to assist tens of thousands following cyclone Batsirai In Madagascar
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, 9 February 2022 – UNICEF and partners in Madagascar are urgently working to support an estimated 75,000 people – including around 37,500 children - in need of humanitarian assistance following the devastating impact of cyclone Batsirai which struck the south-east and centre of the island nation on Saturday.
