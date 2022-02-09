UNICEF working to assist tens of thousands following cyclone Batsirai In Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, 9 February 2022 – UNICEF and partners in Madagascar are urgently working to support an estimated 75,000 people – including around 37,500 children - in need of humanitarian assistance following the devastating impact of cyclone Batsirai which struck the south-east and centre of the island nation on Saturday.

