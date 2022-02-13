UNICEF Madagascar Humanitarian Situation Report No.1: February 2022

Highlights

Cyclone Batsirai (cat 4) hit the eastern coast of Madagascar on Saturday February 5th, 2022, with wind exceeding 200 km/h and a 700 km+ diameter provoking massive rains. It then hit the highlands and exited the country through the Mozambique Channel on Sunday 6th at 7PM

Initial assessments indicate that 112,115 were affected, 62,000 of which displaced, with 92 deaths, in the east coast or highlands

Rivers still growing, including in the West and Southern part

17 roads were cut and 17 bridges damaged, making response to isolated areas complex, including on roads providing access to drought affected south

2000 classrooms and 69 health infrastructures were hit

UNICEF’s teams and outposts in Tamatave, Manakara, Farafangana, Antananarivo (capital city), Ambositra, Fianarantsoa and Tulear contributing to assessment and providing immediate response in WASH, Health, Social Mobilisation, Shelter and Education thanks to prepositionned supplies

Gender focus reinforced on assessment forms and teams to mitigate risks of Gender-based violence

UNICEF’s positioned a staff in National Risk and Disaster management office (government) to facilitate coordination

Clusters and sectoral coordination groups mobilized to assess needs and ensure coordination of response, in an environment characterized by limited logistical capacity (limited aerial capacity)

Additional supplies and staff on their way • International support (EU, French, Italy, Germany) start flowing in, but concentrating on a very limited zone (Mananjary, the zone of impact)

Parallel crisis in the South (drought) and covid response (oxygen, vaccination) remain of concern and require similar attention