UNICEF Madagascar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 - Reporting Period: 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

• In 2021, Madagascar saw multiple humanitarian crises affecting 9 million people including 4.3 million children. Acute drought left 1.5 million people food insecure in southern Madagascar.

• Children were also vulnerable to other disasters including flooding, cyclones, and COVID 19.

• In July 2021, a corporate L2 Emergency Response was declared.

UNICEF together with its partners stepped up to respond to the critical needs of 2.6 million people including 1.3 million children struggling from drought and other humanitarian crises.

• UNICEF provided lifesaving immediate services including the treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and emergency water delivery.

• Nearly 60,343 SAM children were admitted into therapeutic care of whom 90% were cured.

• UNICEF’s WASH interventions have reached a total of 415,000 people affected by drought. This is 83% (500,000) of the planned target within UNICEF, and 67% of the target planned by WASH cluster. Healthcare facilities and mobile clinics reached 282,500 people, composed of 257,900 children under five and 24,600 pregnant women.

• About 37,500 people (22,500 children) benefited from humanitarian cash transfers.

• Around 1,400 child protection actors were trained to better prevent and respond to child protection violations. Action on GBV and PSEA was intensified through training of 700 stakeholders.