UNICEF Madagascar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: November 2021
Highlights
- Based on the recent SMART survey, and the preliminary findings from the IPC results of December 2021, there is a slight improvement in the nutrition situation. The SMART survey presents a prevalence GAM of 7.6% and SAM of 1.5% for the 10 districts, compared to 7.6% and the SAM at 2.0% (same period last year). Despite this improvement, with the onset of the lean season we expect a deterioration.
- The official activation of Nutrition, WASH and Food security cluster demonstrates that the international community recognizes that the crisis will last.
- Government finally gave its approval for the release of an updated version of the Flash appeal
- UNICEF's water interventions have reached an additional 10,000 people who are most affected by the drought in the regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana with over 525,000 now reached out of the 807,000 targeted by the WASH cluster.
- With UNICEF's support, this November 29 mobile clinics are deployed and reached an additional 26,800 people, covering 128% of children under the age of 5, or 229,500 of the 180,000 targeted, and 81% of pregnant women, or 24,300 of the 30,000 planned.
- UNICEF continued to coordinate the cash response to the drought through the Cash Working Group, UNICEF covered about 35,000 people (21,000 children) in November
- A series of dedicated trainings on GBViE and PSEA, including a training of trainers will enable an acceleration in preventive and risk mitigation measures.