UNICEF Madagascar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: October 2021

Highlights

Projections for Q4-2021 and Q1-2022 foresee a deterioration of the nutritional situation due to the early start this year of the lean season (forecasted 70,000 SAM children in need of CMAM treatment during this period).

UNICEF and partners will work to continue multisectoral humanitarian interventions (nutrition, food and cash distributions, WASH, health, etc.) at least until the next harvest (beginning of Q2-2022) targeting the most vulnerable/affected municipalities (i.e. pockets of malnutrition classified in Emergency by the Nutritional Surveillance System) and adapting as much as possible to the very different local contexts from one municipality to another while ensuring a strong geographical convergence between the different interventions.

UNICEF’s water interventions have reached an additional 56,500 people who are most affected by the drought in the regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana with 511,000 now reached out of the 807,000 targeted by the WASH cluster.

With an additional 32,000 people using free health services through UNICEF support in October 2021, this brings the total number of people reached since January 2021 to 227,000, bringing coverage to 102% of the year's emergency response target in the Grand South.

UNICEF continued to coordinate the cash response to the drought. in collaboration with the cluster SAMS to ensure that the most appropriate food, cash or hybrid assistance is provided to households, UNICEF covered about 35,000 people in October and currently requires an additional US$1.1 million to continue the assistance in this commune until May 2022.

GBV reporting is strongly hampered by social norms, traditional arrangements and the absence of survivors protection options; reporting and referral services also suffer from gaps in staffing, resources, equipment and coverage, which affects their accessibility, the quality and comprehensiveness of care, and the capacity to gather and centralize data, affecting a real time overview of GBV trends in the emergency response.