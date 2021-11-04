UNICEF Madagascar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: September 2021

Highlights

UNICEF has promoted a multi-pronged approach, building on interventions that link nutrition to WASH, health, education, shock responsive social protection, child protection and gender interventions.

Following a peak in admissions to nutrition centers in March 2021, admissions have slightly increased again and remain much higher than in previous years.

The forecast for Q4-2021/Q1-2022 is a deterioration of the nutrition situation as the lean period progresses. It is therefore essential for the humanitarian community to continue scaling-up its multi-sectoral support to prevent increase of acute malnutrition and mortality amongst children. As of September 2021, close to 50% of the Madagascar Flash Appeal (June 2021 to May 2022) is still not funded (Source: UNOCHA).

UNICEF’s water interventions have reached an additional 15,500 people who are most affected by the drought in the regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana with 456,000 now reached out of the 807,000 targeted by the WASH cluster.

In September, UNICEF's support in health centers and through the mobile clinic has enabled 39,904 people (32,937 children under five, 2,689 pregnant women, and 4,278 others in need) to receive essential health care, particularly disease management, maternal and neonatal care, and immunization, for a total of 195,000 of the 210,000 targeted people reached since January 2021.

UNICEF continues to coordinate the cash response to the drought. The members of the Cash Working Group (CWG) are targeting 900,000 people with cash assistance to respond to food insecurity. UNICEF covered about 35,000 people (covering 7,550 families, approximately 28,000 children) in the commune of Ifotaka. A funding gap of 1.2 million USD is hampering the continuity of the response as of November 2021.