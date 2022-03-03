UNICEF Madagascar Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Cyclones Ana, Batsirai, Dumako, Emnati) - February 2022.

Highlights

· In February 2022, three cyclones, with wind speeds approaching 200 km/h, made landfall on the southeast coast of Madagascar, provoking massive rains.

· Initial assessments indicate that 187,000 people were affected, including 43,000 displaced and 131 killed, while infrastructures including roads, schools, health centres and homes across several regions were damaged or destroyed

· UNICEF pre-positioned supplies reinforced its field presence in key locations and placed a staff member in the National Risk and Disaster Management Office (BNGRC) to facilitate coordination.

· UNICEF has provided emergency water and sanitation services to 67,000 people.

· UNICEF supported the Municipality of Antananarivo (CUA) which was heavily affected by flooding and cyclone ANA in January. The response was a (HACT) fund transfer for WASH, Health and Protection with focused intervention for populations in the hosting sites.

· Clusters and sectoral coordination groups were mobilized to assess needs and ensure coordination of response, in an environment characterized by limited aerial logistical capacity.

· 2 million USD is required for the immediate lifesaving (phase 1 & 2), with an additional 4.5 million for rehabilitation (phase 3). Some international support (EU, France, Italy, Germany) has started to flow in, but are concentrated in the zone of primary impact.

· Parallel crises in the South (drought) and related to the COVID response (oxygen, vaccination) remain of concern and require continued attention.