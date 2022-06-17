UNICEF Madagascar Drought Situation Report, May 2022

Situation in Numbers

1,285,000 people facing high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and 4)

28,000 people critically food insecure (IPC Phase 5)

500,000 children in need

Highlights

Nutritional situations remain better compared to the same period last year. As expected, there was a drop in the number of admissions in May to 2,690 (1,318 girls and 1,372 boys) compared to April 4,017 (1,968 girls and, boys). The drop was triggered by the beginning of harvest season.

UNICEF’s WASH interventions have reached 188,000 people (47,000 women with 48,000 girls and 46,000 men with 47,000, boys) who are most affected by the drought in the regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana,

With an additional 7,500 people reached in May, 40,100 people, including 19,400 girls, 18,700 boys, and 2,000 pregnant women, have received essential health care through UNICEF support since January 2022, or 20% of the annual target or 29% of the target as of end-July 2022.

UNICEF reached 115,000 children (60,000 girls) in 520 schools through emergency response in the drought-affected districts in the South.