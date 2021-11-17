UNFPA Madagascar Country Office Situation Report #2

SITUATION OVERVIEW (including Security Issues)

The Grand Sud of Madagascar (Great South), an arid zone populated by 3.9 million people, has been affected by three successive years of extreme drought, which has resulted in widespread food insecurity and malnutrition. In particular, more than 1/3 of the total population of the Great South, (over 1.14 million people) are currently facing severe food insecurity with many households running out of basic staple food. Significant agricultural resource deficits linked to low rainfall over the protracted period, limited access to alternative employment and rising poverty levels linked to COVID-19, with limited access to health and nutritional services are the main underlying causes for the current nutritional crisis, which has worsened in the last one year.

The unmet need for Family Planning, maternal mortality and GBV remained high in the southern regions. A rapid assessment of the impact of Covid-19 indicated a decrease of the access to integrated SRHR services during the first and second waves of the pandemic in Madagascar (UNFPA, 2020). Indeed, 77.7% of women reported that they were victims of GBV (UNFPA, 2020).