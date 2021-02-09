“Treated like Furniture”: Gender-based violence and COVID-19 response in Southern Africa

INTRODUCTION

As in many other contexts, in Southern Africa, gender inequality permeates the economic, social and cultural fabric, resulting in low recognition of, and limited opportunities for, women and girls.

Poverty and underlying stereotyped gender roles, discriminatory cultural and social norms, attitudes and practices are mutually reinforcing, forming a vicious cycle of perpetual infringement on the rights of women and girls. The emergence of COVID-19 exposed the structural discrimination and inequalities faced by women and girls and their marginal position in society, which underpins the gender-based violence and other human rights violations to which they are subjected. The impact of state responses also had adverse gendered human rights consequences disproportionately affecting women and girls.

The manner in which Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member states responded to COVID-19 meant that gender considerations were barely factored in. This was not the first time such omissions occurred, as historical gender studies on health policies during epidemics show: “[A]cross the board, gender issues were ignored”. According to the United Nations Population Fund, “in previous public health emergencies, women and girls experience particular and disproportionate impacts, including increased financial inequality, increased risk of gender-based violence and maternal mortality and morbidity, which result from pre-existing gender inequality and structural discrimination”.

The initial governmental responses to COVID-19 in the first two weeks of March consisted of social distancing and hygiene advisories which included handwashing and sanitising. The advisories from individual countries encouraged school and office closure for those who could work from home, and avoidance of social gatherings of more than 100 people. As the virus continued to spread making apocalyptic headlines, SADC member states declared states of emergency/disaster from the third week of March, with varying degrees of lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

Alarming rises in domestic violence were reported as lockdowns circumscribed and immobilised people. The result was that many women and girls lived in fear, and for others, there were fatal consequences. Many homes became dangerous enclaves of cruelty. In the first week of the lockdown, the South African Police Service (SAPS) reported receiving over 2,300 calls for help related to gender-based violence. In Mozambique, UNICEF and local NGOs were bracing for a surge in domestic violence during the state of emergency. In Namibia, Windhoek City Police reported an increase in calls to report gender-based violence in the first week of April. In Zimbabwe, local NGOs observed a spike in domestic violence in the first week of the lockdown. As this happened, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, sounded the alarm: “Lockdowns can trap women with abusive partners… as the economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying surge in domestic violence”. On 27 March 2020, the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women issued a statement warning governments about the impending harmful effects of the restrictive measures on women and children: “It is very likely that rates of widespread domestic violence will increase, as already suggested by initial police and hotline reports. For too many women and children, home can be a place of fear and abuse. That situation worsens considerably in cases of isolation such as the lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic”.In April, the SADC Secretariat issued a statement expressing concern with the shocking increases in gender-based violence in member states, although it did little by way of intervention.

Under states of emergency/disaster, vehicles could only carry passengers between 20% to 60% of their capacity. Cross border travel – by air, sea and land – was banned except for essential goods. In Zimbabwe, anyone found to have peddled false news would be punished with up to 20 years in prison. In Madagascar, anyone found to have committed “opinion offence” would face imprisonment. In Mozambique, the media could only report official government information, or else risk prosecution and punishment. In Angola, several incidents of police abuse of force have been reported since security forces were deployed to the streets to ensure public compliance with the national response against COVID-19, decreed by President João Lourenço on 27 March. This report analyses states failures of their obligation to protect women and girls from genderbased violence and to provide support and access to justice to victims and survivors in the context of COVID-19 in Southern Africa.