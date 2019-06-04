04 Jun 2019

“Too often, Madagascar has suffered in silence while the world has focused elsewhere” – UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Vanessa May
Parents send their kids to the school, so they can eat at least eat one meal while learning. “We are just not able to feed them”, these mothers told Ms. Mueller.
© OCHA/Vanessa May

UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief Ursula Mueller is in Madagascar to witness firsthand the prolonged impact of recurrent disease epidemics, including plague and measles, vulnerability to natural disasters, chronic food insecurity and high levels of stunting in the south of the country.

Madagascar is the world’s fourth largest island and faces the highest risk from cyclones in Africa. It is frequently ranked as one of the top ten most climate vulnerable nations. About 9 out of 10 people in Madagascar live on less than $2 per day while two-thirds of the Malagasy people live in areas at high risk of natural disasters.

