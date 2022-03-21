THW finishes Madagascar deployment: Drinking water for 20,000 people

Bonn/Antananarivo. After six weeks, the Technische Hilfswerk (THW) has successfully concluded its deployment in Madagascar. At the beginning of February, the cyclones “Ana” and “Batsirai” had destroyed the infrastructure on large parts of the island. THW operatives from the Rapid Deployment Unit Water Supply Abroad (SEEWA) arrived on February 9 to ensure the provision of drinking water to the Madagascan population in the areas affected by the natural disaster. During the deployment, they distributed a total of 370,000 litres of purified water and repaired wells. THW President Gerd Friedsam praised the relief operation: “With their work in Madagascar, the SEEWA operatives provided essential, life-saving support in the region. The importance of clean water for both humans and nature is also highlighted by World Water Day, which the United Nations celebrates every year on March 22.”

A total of 37 THW operatives, supported by 4 DLRG volunteers, built up a drinking water purification plant in Mananjary on the eastern coast of Madagascar to supply the population with clean water. The volunteers also tested and monitored water quality in the Mananjary region. Working together with the local waterworks, they checked more than 40 wells, cleaning them where necessary and conducting repairs on five. On March 20, the last THW operatives flew back to Germany. During the six-week deployment, the THW also provided support to the German embassy in the Madagascan capital and seconded one logistics expert to the World Food Programme (WFP).

In order to ensure that the water supply for the population is safe even after the German operatives have left, the THW trained staff from local relief organisations and waterworks to clean and repair wells. This will help to ensure that 20,000 people can be supplied with fresh, clean water every day. “These training sessions are an example of the THW helping the local population to help themselves. I am proud of this achievement by our operatives in Madagascar,” said THW President Friedsam, emphasising the long-term impacts of the deployment.

At the end of February, operations were made more difficult as a new cyclone approached the island, forcing the volunteers to retreat to secure accommodation in the capital Antananarivo. However, the early warning ensured that neither the THW volunteers nor their equipment was harmed. As soon as the cyclone had passed, work on the eastern coast could be resumed.

In the wake of severe storms that cause large-scale destruction, the rapid provision of clean water to the population can be crucial. In order to raise awareness of how important this resource is for both humans and nature, in 1993 the United Nations (UN) declared March 22 as World Water Day. After all, humans cannot survive without clean drinking water. For this reason, as an operational organisation providing technical and logistics assistance, the THW selected water as one of its priorities: in addition to 13 technical units in Germany specialising in water supply and treatment, the THW also has 200 operatives trained for its Rapid Deployment Unit Water Supply Abroad (SEEWA). This allows the THW to react extremely quickly to provide assistance anywhere in the world. The tasks of the SEEWA operatives include mobile water purification, repairing local water infrastructure, and providing specialist technical advice. For this emergency humanitarian aid, the THW currently has various drinking water treatment plants, capable of producing up to 5000 litres of drinking water per hour at World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

