Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Madagascar, 8 September 2018

New York

The Secretary-General welcomes the designation on 7 September of Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Speaker of the Malagasy Senate, as acting President of Madagascar, following the resignation of President Hery Rajaonarimampianina in compliance with the country’s Constitution and ahead of the 7 November presidential election. The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support the electoral process leading to a peaceful, credible and inclusive poll.

The Secretary-General commends the ongoing close coordination between the United Nations, through his Special Adviser Abdoulaye Bathily, and international partners including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community in supporting the Malagasy-led dialogue and reconciliation.