18 Feb 2019

Southern Madagascar - Food insecurity (WFP, UNICEF, OCHA, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Feb 2019 View Original

  • The nutritional status of the population in districts of southern Madagascar remains precarious with a prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) above emergency threshold in 22 out of 146 communes. In the last quarter of 2018, almost 45% of the population, or 890 000 people were in Food Security Phase 4 (Emergency) and in Phase 3 (Crisis), of which 256 000 in Emergency phase as reported in the Flash Appeal launched in December 2018.

  • According to the World Food Progrmame (WFP), 40% of the 300 000 primary school children in Anosy, Androy and Atsimo Andrefana regions have had to go without a daily hot meal from WFP since the start of the academic year last November, aggravating low enrolment and high dropout rates. Although Madagascar has the world’s fourth highest rate of chronic malnutrition – 47% – a mere 7% of its children receive meals at school.

  • Southern Madagascar’s long running food insecurity crisis derives from its susceptibility to natural disasters, including drought and floods, which are set to become more frequent and severe.

