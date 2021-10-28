Southern Madagascar: Drought Drives Severe Food Insecurity, October 25, 2021

According to the UN, climate change is driving food insecurity in southern Madagascar and contributing to famine-like conditions. Southern Madagascar is facing its worst drought in 40 years and experiencing drier than normal rainy seasons for the past several years. Consecutive years of drought have led to low harvests, loss of livelihoods, and limited access to staple foods, such as rice and cassava. Food insecurity conditions are further aggravated by COVID-19 economic impacts, rising food prices, and poverty.

It is estimated that 1.3 million people across southern Madagascar need urgent food assistance (IPC Phase 3 or higher) from October–December 2021. In Amboasary-Sud district, nearly 28,000 people are in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe), double the number facing famine-like conditions estimated in April 2021.