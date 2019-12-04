Southern Africa: Low-pressure system - Flash Update No. 1 (As of 04 December 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

A low-pressure system is forming in the Indian Ocean, north of Madagascar, and is likely to intensify in the coming days.

The system, temporarily called 91S, could enter the Mozambique Channel later this week, and would be named Ambali if it reaches the status of a tropical storm.

Although the weather system’s trajectory is still highly unpredictable, it could affect areas of the Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and the Seychelles, with the possibility of landfall in the northern districts of Madagascar.

Governments and humanitarian partners are undertaking emergency preparedness efforts and are closely monitoring the weather system’s evolution.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A low-pressure system is forming in the Indian Ocean, near the Seychelles and north of Madagascar, and could affect several countries in the region, including the Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and the Seychelles.

Although global meteorological services project widely different intensification and trajectory models, some sources predict the weather system, temporarily called 91S, could evolve into a tropical cyclone, which would be named Ambali. Three districts in Madagascar—Diana, Sava and Sofia—have been placed on warning (green alert) by Meteo Madagascar. According to Meteo France, there is a high likelihood that the mass of clouds will evolve into a tropical storm and hit the north-eastern region of Madagascar, between Diego and Majunga cities, on 8 December. The Cyclone Centre of La Reunion has also highlighted the increasing risk of cyclogenesis and called on inhabitants of the northern regions of Madagascar, Comoros and Mayotte to follow the evolution of the situation in the coming days.

Mozambique’s meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rains and strong winds for the central and northern regions of the country for the coming days. Severe storms have already been reported from Niassa and Nampula provinces, both in the north, since 24 November. In Madagascar, heavy rainfall, accompanied by moderate winds (25 to 35 km/h) has been recorded since 1 December.