Southern Africa Key Message Update: Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes driven by weather shocks, conflict, and poor economies in early 2023, October 2022

Key Messages

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to become more widespread in areas of southern Madagascar, Malawi, and Mozambique, as well as areas of Angola, and much of Zimbabwe, due to compounding impacts of poor 2021/22 rainfall, tropical cyclones, and domestic economic declines starting in October. Food security outcomes are expected to be most severe in southwestern Madagascar, where Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are likely also starting in October. The population in need is likely to steadily increase through early 2023.

Conflict in DRC and northern Mozambique remains the primary driver of acute food insecurity with the disruption to livelihood activities. In Mozambique, Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces experienced an escalation of militia attacks in September. According to IOM, more than 15,400 people were displaced between late August and late September. In DRC, the security situation in the eastern provinces continues to deteriorate, especially in Ituri Province. Households in conflict-affected areas continue experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes and face difficulty engaging in the upcoming agricultural season.

Across the region, poor households are engaging in off-season income-earning activities. While opportunities are currently limited, they are expected to improve to near-normal levels in October as land preparation starts in most areas. The period from November through December will likely see further improvements in agricultural activities, including planting. La Nina conditions predicted are typically associated with average to above-average rainfall in Southern Africa. They will likely improve the availability of agricultural labor opportunities in much of the region. However, in areas like southern Madagascar, income from agricultural labor opportunities will remain lower than typical as better-off households have lower liquidity following consecutive droughts.