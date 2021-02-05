Southern Africa Development & Disaster Risk Reduction Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

BUREAU FOR HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE

Many countries across Southern Africa face frequent food insecurity, recurrent drought, and sudden-onset disasters, such as cyclones and floods. In FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs to address the underlying drivers of chronic food insecurity; improve emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels; and empower communities to build assets and livelihoods.

• In FY 2020, USAID/BHA development and disaster risk reduction (DRR) partners in Southern Africa assisted communities with agriculture, capacity-building, health, livelihoods, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). These activities build on the lessons learned and best practices of previous USAID development activities in the region, which have improved nutrition, household income, and resilience to shocks.

• Also in FY 2020, USAID/BHA partners in Southern Africa concluded two multi-year development food security activities (DFSAs) in Zimbabwe and launched two new DFSAs in Zimbabwe, which include activities scheduled to be implemented through FY 2025.

• With approximately $1.7 million in FY 2020 funding, USAID/BHA supported non-governmental organization (NGO) CARE to provide logistics, shelter and settlements, and WASH support across Southern Africa to bolster response capacity and resilience.

• USAID/BHA development activities integrated cross-cutting efforts to facilitate and expand women and youth roles in community engagement and decision-making.

In Southern Africa in FY 2020, USAID/BHA provided development and DRR support in Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.