Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 9 (24 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical Cyclone Emnati made landfall after midnight on 23 February in Mangatsiatra village, Manakara District, impacting multiple areas that were hit by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai just 18 days before, as well as communities further south.

Aerial assessments by the Government and humanitarian partners have begun, with some areas—including Midongy du Sud—cut-off by flooding.

Relief efforts have resumed, led by the Government’s national disaster management agency (BNGRC) to assist cyclone-affected people.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Emnati made landfall around 2 a.m. on 23 February in Mangatsiatra village, 10 kilometres south of Manakara town, in Fitovinany Region, with wind gusts of between 150 km/h and 200 km/h.

Emnati passed through areas that were impacted by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai just 18 days ago, bringing 109 mm of rainfall to Mananjary alone. The weather system then weakened as it crossed land, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the south-east of Madagascar, including the Grand Sud region which has been suffering from an extremely severe drought. Given how dry the land is in these areas, there are concerns regarding the risk of flash floods. The weather system left Madagascar at 9 p.m. on 23 February from Ampanihy district.

Ahead of the storm, about 45,000 people were preventatively evacuated to 130 shelters sites in 7 regions, mainly in Mahanoro, Mananjary, Manakara and Farafangana towns, according to the BNGRC.

BNGRC and partners have started aerial assessments today, with logistics support from the World Food Programme, Medair and the private sector. Although Emnati made landfall as a Category 2 cyclone (while Batsirai was Category 3), early reports indicate flooding, damage and destruction in areas the storm passed through, with some communities—including Midongy du Sud—stranded by floodwaters. Several roads have been cut-off by flooding, fallen trees or landslides, particularly in the districts of Ambovombe, Farafangana, Ihosi, Midongy, Vohipeno and Vondrozo.