Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 8 (22 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Cyclone Emnati has passed Mauritius and the French territory of La Reunion and is forecast to reach Madagascar on Tuesday, 22 February, in the late evening.

• Emnati will be the fifth extreme weather event this year, and fourth tropical storm to make landfall in Madagascar in one month, following Tropical Storm Ana (22 January), Tropical Cyclone Batsirai (5 February), Tropical Storm Dumako (15 February), and an inter-tropical convergence zone which impacted Madagascar on 17 January.

• Communities that were hardest-hit by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai are likely to be impacted again by Emnati, which is expected to make landfall between the cities of Mananjary and Manakara.

• Response efforts are ongoing, led by the Government with support from humanitarian partners.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Ten days after Tropical Cyclone Batsirai hit the south-east coast of Madagascar, another tropical weather system, Tropical Storm Dumako, made landfall on the north-east coast of the country on 15 February between Sainte-Marie Island and Antalaha. Two people are missing, at least 5,100 people have been directly affected (including nearly 3,000 displaced people who are sheltering in six temporary sites), and about 100 classrooms have been damaged, according to preliminary data received from the Government. These numbers are expected to change the days ahead as further information regarding Tropical Storm Dumako’s impact becomes available.

Meanwhile, communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai are starting to rebuild and return to their homes, where this is possible, but many remain in urgent need of assistance. Around 21,000 people are still displaced, and 20,500 homes have been destroyed, flooded, or damaged. Many schools and health facilities remain closed or only partially functional. It is critical that any returns are safe, dignified, voluntary and informed, especially in light of the potential for further bad weather in the days ahead as another tropical weather system approaches.

An estimated 270,900 people have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and are in urgent need of shelter, water and sanitation, education and health services and immediate food assistance, according to the results of an inter-sectoral rapid needs assessment conducted jointly by the Government and humanitarian partners. About US$26.8 million will be required in the next three months to save lives and restore the most essential services. While communities are still recovering from Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, a new weather system— Tropical Storm Emnati—has formed in the Indian Ocean and could hit the east coast of Madagascar around 22 February.

Although Emnati’s trajectory and potential impact are still uncertain, it is continuing to intensify and could reach the stage of a Tropical Cyclone or Intense Tropical Cyclone ahead of landfall, according to MeteoFrance.