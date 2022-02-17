Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 7 (17 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Following the landfall of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai on 5 February, Tropical Storm Dumako hit the north-east coast of Madagascar on Tuesday, 15 February, directly affecting at least 5,100 people.

• An estimated 270,900 people need assistance in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, according to the findings of an inter-agency rapid needs assessment carried out by the Government and humanitarian partners.

• Response efforts are ongoing, including health consultations, distribution of cash and hot meals to displaced families, restoration of access to clean water and provision of shelter items to support families to return home.

• The Government and humanitarian partners are closely following the evolution of a new weather system—Tropical Storm Emnati—in the Indian Ocean, which could make landfall in Madagascar early next week

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Ten days after Tropical Cyclone Batsirai hit the south-east coast of Madagascar, another tropical weather system, Tropical Storm Dumako, made landfall on the north-east coast of the country on 15 February between Sainte-Marie Island and Antalaha. Two people are missing, at least 5,100 people have been directly affected (including nearly 3,000 displaced people who are sheltering in six temporary sites), and about 100 classrooms have been damaged, according to preliminary data received from the Government. These numbers are expected to change the days ahead as further information regarding Tropical Storm Dumako’s impact becomes available.

Meanwhile, communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai are starting to rebuild and return to their homes, where this is possible, but many remain in urgent need of assistance. Around 21,000 people are still displaced, and 20,500 homes have been destroyed, flooded, or damaged. Many schools and health facilities remain closed or only partially functional. It is critical that any returns are safe, dignified, voluntary and informed, especially in light of the potential for further bad weather in the days ahead as another tropical weather system approaches.

An estimated 270,900 people have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and are in urgent need of shelter, water and sanitation, education and health services and immediate food assistance, according to the results of an inter-sectoral rapid needs assessment conducted jointly by the Government and humanitarian partners. About US$26.8 million will be required in the next three months to save lives and restore the most essential services.

While communities are still recovering from Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, a new weather system— Tropical Storm Emnati—has formed in the Indian Ocean and could hit the east coast of Madagascar around 22 February.

Although Emnati’s trajectory and potential impact are still uncertain, it is continuing to intensify and could reach the stage of a Tropical Cyclone or Intense Tropical Cyclone ahead of landfall, according to MeteoFrance.