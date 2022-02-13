Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 6 (Tropical Cyclone Batsirai) (13 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

At least 121 people have died and more than 29,000 people remain displaced, according to the latest update received from the national disaster management agency (BNGRC). The death toll could rise as information starts coming in from remote areas, particularly Ikongo district in Fitovinany region, where landslides have cost the lives of at least 87 people.

Relief efforts are being scaled up, while the Government is repairing basic infrastructure.

Local communities and authorities are on alert as a new tropical depression is forming in the Indian Ocean and could hit the northeast coast of Madagascar on Tuesday, 15 February, as a tropical storm.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

One week after Tropical Cyclone Batsirai hit the south-east coast of Madagascar, the death toll continues to rise. At least 121 people have lost their lives, including 87 people who reportedly died following landslides in the mountainous district of Ikongo, according to the latest report from the BNGRC. More than 29,000 people remain displaced across 79 different sites, and nearly 19,000 homes have been destroyed (8,364), flooded (7,098) or damaged (3,236), according to BNGRC. Children’s access to education has been significantly affected by the cyclone, with more than 133,600 children losing access to classes and more than 4,500 classrooms destroyed (2,562), with roofs blown off (1,085) or partially damaged (901). At least 69 health facilities have been affected, including the district hospital in Mananjary, which is currently not operational. These numbers may change in the coming days, following the release of the consolidated results of aerial and inter-agency rapid needs assessments undertaken by the BNGRC in coordination with humanitarian partners.

All national roads are now open for vehicles up to 15 tons. However, remote areas, particularly in the regions of Vatovavy and Fitovinany, remain inaccessible by road, making it difficult to reach affected communities. This has impacted access to Ikongo district in Fitovinany region, where devastating landslides are thought to have caused significant death, damage and destruction, and Vohipeno district, in the same region, where UNOSAT analysis highlighted significant flooding.

Water services and power supply are progressively being restored in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, with about 40 per cent of the population having access to water in Mananjary as of 12 February. However, many other districts remain without access to water or electricity.

A new tropical weather system—Tropical Depression system number 4—evolved into a tropical depression at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday evening, 12 February. The system could become a tropical storm between 13 and 14 February, according to MeteoFrance. The system is expected to approach the north-east coast of Madagascar—between SainteMarie Island and Antalaha—on Tuesday, 15 February, where it could generate heavy rain. However, given its small size, significant uncertainty exists regarding this weather system’s forecasted strength. The Government has alerted local authorities and communities regarding Tropical Depression system number 4 and has issued a green alert for districts likely to be affected by floods and landslides.