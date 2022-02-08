Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 4 (Tropical Cyclone Batsirai) (8 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has left at least 21 people dead and more than 62,000 displaced, according to the latest update received from the national disaster management agency (BNGRC).

• Preliminary findings from the first aerial assessment indicate wind damage to houses, schools and health facilities in and around Mananjary city, as well as flooding of rice fields and homes in surrounding districts.

• Road repairs have begun and assistance is being distributed to people impacted by the cyclone by Government and humanitarian partners.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At least 21 people have died, and some 62,000 people are displaced across 154 sites, following Intense Tropical Cyclone Batsirai’s landfall on the east coast of Madagascar on 5 February 2022, according to information received from the National Disaster Risk Management Agency (BNGRC) on 7 February. The regions hardest-hit by the cyclone have the highest numbers of displaced people, including Fitovinany (31,988 displaced)—which is home to the districts of Ikongo, Mananjary and Manakara—and Atsinanana (15,482 displaced). These figures may change in the days ahead, as more information becomes available, including in areas that have not yet reported on the destruction and damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai.

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai’s wind and rains have caused considerable damage to houses, schools, health centres and transport infrastructure, leaving some of the hardest-hit areas inaccessible by road. More than 500 classrooms have been completely (69) or partially (439) destroyed, leaving 9,000 children unable to attend school. At least 17 roads and 17 bridges have been cut, according to the latest update from the BNGRC, with some of the towns that were devastated by the cyclone still inaccessible by road.

The first aerial assessment took place yesterday via an UNHAS flight, which highlighted that the main wind damage caused by Batsirai is concentrated around Mananjary, where the cyclone made landfall, while in Fitovinany region, the main impact is floods, with several rice fields flooded in Vohipeno, Vangaindrano and Manakara, and some houses close to rivers in Vohipeno and Farafangana still flooded. This aligns with the findings from satellite imagery analysed by UNOSAT, which highlights flooding in the districts of Vohipeno and Manakara. Multisectoral needs assessments began today in the most-affected districts in the south-east of the country, including Mananjary, Manakara, Farafangana and Vohipeno.