Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 2 (4 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai is approaching Madagascar, where it is expected to make landfall between Mahanoro and Mananjary on Saturday, 5 February, with potentially devastating consequences.

Batsirai passed Mauritius on its path—leaving 1,600 households without electricity and one dead—and is now moving away from the French territory of La Reunion.

Relief efforts are continuing in response to the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ana in multiple countries in the region.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has continued to move west-south-west in the Indian Ocean at the stage of an Intense Tropical Cyclone, and passed north of the island of Mauritius on 3 February, where it left some 1,600 households without electricity and one person dead, according to the IFRC. Batsirai was located more than 285 kilometres north-west of Reunion on 4 February, and was expected to move away from the island over the course of the day, according to the latest forecast from Meteo France. Despite not suffering a direct hit, Reunion was expected to experience strong winds on 4 February, with gusts of more than 100km/h in parts of the island and cyclonic swells expected in the north.

Batsirai is now moving toward Madagascar at a rate of 11km/h and is expected to make landfall on the island’s east coast between Mahanoro and Mananjary on Saturday, 5 February, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time, according to the latest update from Meteo Madagascar. The periphery of Batsirai is already beginning to impact weather conditions in eastern Madagascar, with a gradual deterioration expected in the coming hours.

Widespread and significant damage is anticipated following Tropical Cyclone Batsirai’s landfall in Madagascar, due to the combination of strong winds and extremely heavy rain that it will bring to some of the most populated areas of the island nation. An estimated 4.5 million people could be within the path of 120km/h winds, according to the World Food Programme’s (WFP) latest Automatic Disaster Analysis and Mapping (ADAM) alert.

Widespread flooding is feared, especially in the east, south-east and central highlands, according to Meteo Madagascar. There is also a high risk of storm surges in the vicinity of the cyclone’s impact zone. Hurricane scientist Jeff Masters has indicated that Tropical Cyclone Batsirai may be among the costliest cyclones to impact Madagascar and emphasized the risk of extensive flooding and significant damage, including due to the deforestation that has occurred in recent years.

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai will compound the damage and loss suffered by people in Madagascar who were impacted by Tropical Storm Ana less than two weeks ago. In Madagascar, Tropical Storm Ana killed at least 58 people and affected at least 131,000, including 71,000 people who were displaced.

While forecasts remain highly unpredictable once Tropical Cyclone Batsirai re-enters the Mozambique channel, current projections indicate that the storm will veer south and then south-east, without a direct impact on Mozambique. This is, however, to be monitored closely in the days ahead as cyclone paths regularly change once they hit the channel.