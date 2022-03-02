Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 10 (2 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

At least 15 people have died following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Emnati, which made landfall in Madagascar on 23 February, bringing the death toll from extreme weather events in the country since January to 205.

More than 420,000 people have been cumulatively affected by Tropical Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati in the south-east regions of Madagascar.

Flooding and wind damage to agricultural crops have generated concerns about food security in the months ahead.

The Government and humanitarian partners continue to assist cycloneaffected people.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At least 15 people have died in Madagascar following Tropical Cyclone Emnati’s landfall on 23 February, according to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC). This brings the death toll from the five extreme weather events that have hit Madagascar since January 2022 to 205, including 55 during the Intertropical Convergence Zone and Tropical Storm Ana, 121 following Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and 14 from Tropical Storm Dumako, in addition to the 15 deaths caused by Tropical Cyclone Emnati.

Over 420,000 people have been cumulatively affected by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and Tropical Cyclone Emnati, according to the latest findings from the multisectoral rapid needs assessments conducted by the BNGRC, in collaboration with OCHA and humanitarian partners in the three main affected regions (Vatovavy, Fitovinany and Atsimo-Atsinanana). Cyclone Emnati brought heavy flooding to the districts of Atsimo-Midongy, Farafangana and Vangaindrano in Atsimo-Atsinanana Region and Vohipeno in Fitovinany Region, compounding the destruction and damage caused by Cyclone Batsirai.

More than 169,000 people have suffered damage to their homes due to Emnati, with 23,405 houses either destroyed (6,118), damaged (11,461) or flooded (5,826), according to the latest situation report by the BNGRC. More than 206,000 children remain out of school following Emnati’s passage, with 5,482 classrooms either destroyed (3,794), damaged (585) or having their roofs blown off (1,103). The health sector was also heavily impacted by Emnati, with 34 health centres damaged across 9 districts.

At least 60,000 hectares of rice fields have been flooded twice, with potentially significant consequences for the upcoming harvest in May, according to BNGRC. WFP estimates that up to 90 per cent of the food production could have been destroyed in some of the affected areas.