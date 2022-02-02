Madagascar + 5 more
Southern Africa: Cyclone Season Flash Update No. 1 (2 February 2022)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
• In late-January 2022, the Tropical Storm Ana weather system brought winds, heavy rains, damage and destruction to parts of Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, affecting several hundred thousand people.
• In Madagascar, the Tropical Depression caused by the Tropical Storm Ana weather system made landfall on 22 January, compounding the flooding caused by an Intertropical Convergence Zone around 17 January.
• A new weather system—Tropical Cyclone Batsirai—has formed in the Indian Ocean in recent days and is expected to make landfall on the east coast of Madagascar around 5 February, after passing by Mauritius and Reunion.
