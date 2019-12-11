Southern Africa: Cyclone Belna - Flash Update No. 5 (As of 11 December 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

After making landfall in Soalala district, Tropical Cyclone Belna weakened into a tropical storm as it moved south, bringing strong winds and torrential rain.

Melaky and Menabe regions remain at risk of flooding.

Parts of Soalala District—which was hardest-hit by Tropical Cyclone Belna—are without power, and key infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, including the hospital and multiple schools.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Belna made landfall in Amparafa village— in Soalala district of Boeny region—on the western coast of Madagascar, on 9 December 2019. Belna then weakened into a tropical storm and continued southwards. Heavy rains are forecasted in the regions of Melaky and Menabe, where there is still the risk of flooding.

At least one person has died, two are missing and more than 2,300 people have been displaced—including 1,300 in Soalala district, which was hardest-hit by Tropical Cyclone Belna—according to the Government. The flooding of the main hospital in Soalala town could affect the availability of essential medicines in the town, and Soalala is suffering from power outages, as 12 electricity posts were damaged. There is a shortage of drinking water, as some water points and wells were submerged. At least 650 houses were damaged, 55 were flooded and 12 destroyed in Besalampy and Soalala districts. Several schools have been affected, including 29 classrooms damaged and 12 destroyed in Ambatomainty, Besalampy and Soalala districts. In Mahajanga district, more than 170 people were evacuated and were hosted in accommodation sites.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) is planning to deliver 4,000 kg of rice and 10,000 iron sheets to Soalala by boat, and 1,250 kg of rice and other food items to 172 displaced people in Mahajanga. Technicians from the National Water and Electricity company will deploy to repair electricity in Soalala.

UNICEF will distribute WASH items for displaced people in Mahajnaga and will deliver school tents and school kits to Soalala. WHO will deliver 50 drug kits for 1,300 displaced people in Soalala. The Malagasy Red Cross will provide 500 kitchen and shelter kits for 500 households in Soalala. CARE International will distribute 500 units of plastic sheeting to affected households in Soalala. An aerial assessment of Soalala, Besalampy and Maintirano is planned for 11 December to collect more information to help sectors to better plan the response.

There are 11 humanitarian partners operational in north-western areas of Madagascar. The BNGRC is convening regular meetings with key government agencies and humanitarian partners.