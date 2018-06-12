Secretary-General Welcomes Formation of New Government in Madagascar, Commending President, Malagasy Political Actors for Reaching Compromise

SG/SM/19087

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General welcomes the formation on 11 June of a new Government in Madagascar and the recent appointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister, in compliance with a 25 May ruling of the High Constitutional Court. He commends President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Malagasy political actors for reaching a compromise in the interest of the people of Madagascar.

The Secretary‑General appeals to all political actors to strengthen dialogue in order to safeguard the gains made in consolidating peace and democracy in the country and not to compromise the progress made towards achieving sustainable development. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections this year in line with the Constitution.

The Secretary‑General also applauds the ongoing close coordination between the United Nations, through his Special Adviser Abdoulaye Bathily, and international partners including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community in supporting the Malagasy‑led dialogue and reconciliation.