12 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Welcomes Formation of New Government in Madagascar, Commending President, Malagasy Political Actors for Reaching Compromise

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19087

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General welcomes the formation on 11 June of a new Government in Madagascar and the recent appointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister, in compliance with a 25 May ruling of the High Constitutional Court. He commends President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Malagasy political actors for reaching a compromise in the interest of the people of Madagascar.

The Secretary‑General appeals to all political actors to strengthen dialogue in order to safeguard the gains made in consolidating peace and democracy in the country and not to compromise the progress made towards achieving sustainable development. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections this year in line with the Constitution.

The Secretary‑General also applauds the ongoing close coordination between the United Nations, through his Special Adviser Abdoulaye Bathily, and international partners including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community in supporting the Malagasy‑led dialogue and reconciliation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.