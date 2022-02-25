Madagascar + 3 more
ROK Government to Provide US$300,000 in Humanitarian Aid to African Countries Hit by Tropical Storm Ana
The government of the Republic of Korea will provide US$300,000 in humanitarian aid to three African countries (Madagascar, Malawi, and Mozambique), where tropical storm Ana in late January caused casualties and material damage.
The ROK government’s humanitarian aid to Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique is expected to help residents in affected areas swiftly bring stability to their daily lives and recover from the damage.