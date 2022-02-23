Rapid Geospatial Agriculture and Livelihood Impact Analysis of Moderate Tropical Storm Ana in Madagascar

Key findings

In numbers

1 132 130 people affected in provinces: Itasy, Sofia, Boeny, Betsiboka, Analamanga, Alaotra Mangoro, and Antsinanana

347 524 ha flooded land area

flooded land area 168 670 ha flooded cropland

Peak growing season for rice (major food crop); maize, potatoes and sorghum

72 000 people internally displaced

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Madagascar, tropical storm Ana made landfall on 22 January 2022 causing flooding, landslides, destruction of infrastructure and loss of life, particularly in the capital of Antananarivo. Sofia, Boeny, Betsiboka, Analamanga, Alaotra Mangoro, Itasy and Antsinanana were most affected regions. Initial reports indicated that at least 131 000 people were affected across these seven regions, including 72 000 people internally displaced (OCHA).

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Geospatial Unit (NSL) and the Needs Assessment team (OER), with support from the FAO Resilience hub for Southern Africa (SFSREOSA), Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) and the Madagascar country office, conducted a rapid post-disaster impact analysis to understand the implications of the tropical storm in the most affected areas across the country and to inform emergency response planning.