Madagascar
PSHP - Private Sector Humanitarian Platform Madagascar (April - August 2020)
CBi Member Network PSHP (Private Sector Humanitarian Platform) Madagascar provides an update of activities for the period April - August 2020.
Interventions of PSHP members
Education:
- Distribution of 200 solar radios + 200 educational kits in partnership with the NGO STLM (Se Tendre La Main) and other NGO in rural areas.
- The aim is that families will be able to follow news related to covid-19 and that children can follow courses organized by the Minister of Education and can access to audio-books and other educational resources provided by partners (School remains closed, exams will begin on next October).
C4D:
- PSHP continued to distribute CORONABOKY for students and children (illustrated book for children raising awareness on COVID-19)
Social Protection:
- PSHP members ( Axian Foundation and EDM ) is continuing to distribute 14 bags of rice of 50 kg per week for 4 months to prison detainees at the prison of Antanimora
Nutrition:
- Supporting the association protecting twins rejected by the community in the east cost of Madagascar. 168 infantile milk boxes and 120 mineral water bottles ( Axian Foundation, Star, Vitafoam)
Health:
- Supporting Ministry of Public Health by supplying of an Electric voltage stabilizer to guarantee and increase the therapeutic oxygen production capacity of the Hospital (CHU Anosiala) by Axian Foundation and with the technical support of EDM.
- Providing 15 oxygen bottles for optimizing the oxygen supply for the hospital of Befelatanana (Axian Foundation)
- Supporting the municipality of Antananarivo by giving 1000 fabric masks for homeless people
Social Protection
- With the Akany Iarivo Mivoy (Homeless Shelter & care): Infrastructure building in partnership with the Urban Community of Antananarivo (CUA) and Private Sector companies
- This center will allow up to 260 people to be taken care of by providing them with a healthy and secure living environment while meeting their basic needs such as accommodation, food and medical care.
- In addition, children can have access to education and adults access to professional training, administrative and social support
- Aim: to facilitate the social reintegration of vulnerable people and to support them towards their financial and social empowerment