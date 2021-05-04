The Private Sector Humanitarian Platform supports food security in southern Madagascar

The ongoing drought in southern Madagascar is threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of people as food insecurity and acute malnutrition continue to rise. WFP has called for urgent action to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis, saying that at least 1.35 million people are in need of emergency food and nutrition assistance. The Private Sector Humanitarian Platform, CBi Member Network in Madagascar, is also exploring how it can support.

According to PSHP, since 2019, the network has donated 30 smartphones, sim cards and mobile data to the World Food Program and the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) to help them implement the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). In February 2021, PSHP received funding from one of its member companies (Société Générale Madagasikara, BFV-SG) to help upgrade the water pumping system of an existing well in Marojela. Led by the NGO Medair, the project aims to provide affordable and sustainable water access, promote good hygiene practices and improve food security and resilience to climate change. Most immediately, by doubling the capacity of the water tank (from 500 to 1000 liters), more than 200 households will have access to drinking water. The private sector networks also received funding to help the NGO GRET purchase and distribute 3-4 weeks’ worth of food items to 56 households in Ambohitse II.

For more information, please contact Tiina Mylly: tiina.mylly@undp.org