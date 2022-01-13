Polio this week as of 12 January 2022

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative would like to wish all its partners and stakeholders a successful, healthy and happy 2022. All the very best wishes!

The WHO Executive Board is scheduled to take place on 24-29 January 2022. The Secretariat has prepared two reports, which will inform Member State discussions, namely on polio eradication, and on polio transition planning and post-certification.

On polio eradication, the report provides an update on work towards Goals 1 and 2 of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022–2026. On transition and post-certification, the report provides an update on the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan on Polio Transition (2018-2023) within the context of COVID-19.