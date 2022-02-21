MSF continues response to Cyclone Batsirai as a new storm bears down on Madagascar

Cyclone Batsirai slammed into Madagascar’s eastern coast on February 5, causing widespread devastation. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medical and logistics teams have been responding in the town of Mananjary and surrounding areas.

The storm left the hospital and health centers damaged or destroyed, so MSF set up temporary facilities to treat people with medical needs. In addition to the challenges to accessing health care, MSF is also concerned that the loss of rice fields could mean food insecurity, and that access to safe drinking water could be a major problem. And as the country struggles with these challenges, a new storm—tropical cyclone Emnati—is headed towards Madagascar’s coast.