MSF is assessing humanitarian needs in the wake of Cyclone Batsirai

The deadly tropical cyclone Batsirai hit Madagascar on February 5, just weeks after tropical storm Ana caused major damage and resulted in numerous casualties. According to the National Risk and Disaster Management Office (BNGRC), the initial toll for cyclone Batsirai included 94 deaths and affected 116,000 people. These figures are only provisional, since many areas are still inaccessible.

Earlier this week, two Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams visited the affected areas to assess needs and organize the response. In Fianarantsoa, 25 health structures were damaged and part of the city is completely inaccessible after a bridge collapsed. In this area, the population might not have access to health care in the coming weeks.

Coastal town damage

Continuing east towards the cyclone's impact point, our teams saw the damage caused by the strong winds. “The state of the roads is getting worse as we go, and many of them are still being cleared,” said Joaquin Noterdaeme, MSF logistics coordinator. “The roads are unstable, sometimes with a deep hole under the asphalt, and can collapse at any time.”

Mananjary, a town hit hard by the cyclone, is devastated. According to Noterdaeme, "The hospital is no longer functioning, five health centers are completely destroyed in the area, and the roofs of 35 other structures have been blown off. The hospital patients have been evacuated to a clinic opened urgently to receive them."

Access to Nosy Varika, a coastal town about 60 miles north of Mananjary, is very difficult because of rising waters and blocked roads, delaying the arrival of rescue workers. The hospital has been destroyed and the town was still without electricity when the MSF team arrived on the scene.

Medical consequences and limited food access

As for the most remote areas, other means must be put in place to continue the assessments. "We will leave by speedboat to reach certain health centers that are inaccessible by road, while other regions can only be reached by motorbike,” explained Noterdaeme.

An MSF convoy loaded with hygiene products and passing through the north of Nosy Varika had to board ferries three times to cross the flooded roads and finally reach Masomeloka on February 10. The village pharmacy was flooded and the health center was affected by the rising waters. The teams also saw a lot of damage to the fields and fruit trees, raising fears about limited access to food.

"In areas difficult to access, an increase in the price of rice has already been observed, which may lead to a worsening of the food situation if nothing is done," concluded Noterdaeme. "The rising and stagnant waters make us fear malaria outbreaks in the coming weeks. In addition, we are already seeing reports of an increase in the number of cases of diarrhea and respiratory infections.” The medical consequences of the floods and the widespread destruction are already tangible.

At this stage, assessments are still being carried out in the most remote areas and the details of the activities are yet to be defined. We are focusing our response on providing medical support to the affected areas, in coordination with other organizations already on the ground. An arrival of additional medicines and equipment is expected in the coming days.

Damage caused by cyclone Batsirai