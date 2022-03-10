Madagascar + 1 more
Mozambique, Madagascar - Tropical cyclone GOMBE, update (GDACS, Meteo France, Meteo Madagascar, INAM, BNGRC, JTWC, GLOFAS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2022)
- Tropical cyclone GOMBE continued over the Mozambique Channel toward northern Mozambique on 9 March, as a tropical storm, further strengthening. On 10 March at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 250 km east of the coastal area of central Nampula Province, with maximum sustained winds of 137 km/h (tropical cyclone).
- GOMBE is forecast to make landfall over the central Nampula Province (approximately 35 km south of Mozambique City) in the late evening (UTC) of 10 March.
- Over the next 72 hours, very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over most of Madagascar, except over southern area.
- Very heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over northern and central Mozambique over 10-14 March. The Mozambique National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has issued a red warning for tropical cyclone over most of Nampula and Zambezia Provinces.
- According to the Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS), approximately 55,000 people are estimated to be exposed to fluvial floods in Mozambique. Population exposed to the broader hazards will be larger due to flash, pluvial and coastal flooding as well as exposure to intense wind speeds.