Mozambique, Madagascar, Malawi - Tropical Cyclone GOMBE, update (GDACS, Meteo France, INAM, JTWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2022)
- Tropical cyclone GOMBE made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula Province on 11 March after 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds up to 190 km/h. On 10 March at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located inland approximately 90 km east of Nampula City.
- After the passage of GOMBE over northern Madagascar, media report two fatalities, of which one in Maroantsetra (Analanjirofo Region) and one in Antalaha Towns (Sava Region). Over 900 affected people were also reported across both Regions.
- GOMBE is forecast to continue westward over the Nampula Province on 11 March, weakening into a tropical storm.
- Over the next 48 hours, heavy rainfall is expected to continue over most of Madagascar. Very heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over northern and central Mozambique over 11-14 March.
- The red warning for tropical cyclone over Nampula, and Zambezia Provinces issued by the Mozambique National Institute of Meteorology remains in force. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over southern Malawi on 12-14 March.