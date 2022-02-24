Mid-term performance evaluation of Madagascar rural access to new opportunities in water, sanitation, and hygiene (RANO WASH) activity, October 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

BACKGROUND

Rural Access to New Opportunities in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (RANO WASH) is a five-year $30 million bilateral United States Agency for International Development (USAID) water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activity in Madagascar. Its period of performance is June 2017 to June 2022. CARE International leads the consortium implementing the project, and sub-awardees include Catholic Relief Services (CRS), WaterAid, BushProof, and Sandandrano. The program aims to reach 250 rural communes in six high-priority regions of Madagascar: Vatovavy Fitovinany, Atsinanana, Alaotra Mangoro, Amoron’i Mania, Haute Matsiatra, and Vakinankaratra. RANO WASH is built around three interconnected strategic objectives (SOs):

SO 1: Strengthening the governance and monitoring of water and sanitation

SO 2: Increasing the engagement of the private sector in the delivery of WASH services

SO 3: Accelerating the adoption of healthy behaviors and the use of WASH service

EVALUATION QUESTIONS AND METHODOLOGY

The Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Partnerships and Learning for Sustainability (WASHPaLS) project completed a mid-term evaluation between April and August 2021 to assess whether the approaches employed and activities undertaken are successfully contributing to the program’s goal of increasing equitable and sustainable access to WASH services. The evaluation sought to answer the five following evaluation questions (EQs):

How appropriate is the RANO WASH design to the WASH challenges in the target regions and communes? To what extent has RANO WASH built governance capacity to improve sustainable service delivery at multiple levels? To what extent have the different RANO WASH private sector approaches for water service delivery and sanitation access expansion been successful? To what extent have RANO WASH activities been successful at building demand, activating demand, and ensuring use of WASH products and services in intervention regions and communes? What implementation approaches should be prioritized in future for RANO WASH’s final two years and by the WASH sector?

For each EQ, the Evaluation Team devised sub-questions to guide more detailed analysis. Four principal data collection methods were employed: (a) a review of contractual deliverables and documents produced by RANO WASH, the Government of Madagascar, and partners; (b) key informant interviews (KIIs); (c) focus group discussions (FGDs); and (d) site observations. The Evaluation Team took care to triangulate and validate data, reduce bias, and increase the depth and balance of the findings and analysis.

Using KII and FGD topic guides for each respondent type, the Evaluation Team visited 15 communes across four regions, and conducted 103 interviews. Twenty-four interviews were FGDs with between 3 and 20 participants. Interviewees included RANO WASH program staff and senior management staff from the various Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (MoWASH) directorates, local government stakeholders, development partners, and national civil society representatives, private sector service providers and commune and community-level stakeholders who engaged in RANO WASH supported activities or received direct technical assistance. All qualitative texts from primary data collection were uploaded, coded, and analyzed using Dedoose, a secure web-based application. The team also conducted a desk review and collected secondary data to contextualize background and triangulate findings.

FINDINGS

Overall, the Evaluation Team assessed the program to be complex, ambitious, and innovative; perceived positively by a large majority of stakeholders; and seen as a sector leader. While water supply provision through the public private partnership (PPP) model is substantially off-track, there are plausible reasons for these delays, and important lessons to be learned. Sanitation results, particularly regarding Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, are above target.