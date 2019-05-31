Media Advisory: UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief mission to Madagascar

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Madagascar

WHEN: 3-5 June 2019

WHERE: Madagascar (Ambovombe, Amboasary and Antananarivo)

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller will visit Madagascar from 3 to 5 June to see first-hand the humanitarian situation in the country.

Madagascar is characterised by recurrent disease epidemics, including plague and measles, and vulnerability to natural disasters, in particular cyclones, and chronic food insecurity and high levels of stunting in the south of the country.

Ms. Mueller will meet with senior government officials and other stakeholders to discuss the humanitarian response and preparedness to climate-related challenges, which exacerbate the risks faced by extremely vulnerable people particularly in the Grand Sud region.

For further information, please contact:

In Madagascar: Saviano Abreu, +254 722 513 503, deabreuisidoro@un.org

In New York: Russell Geekie, +1 212 963 8340, geekie@un.org

In Geneva: Jens Laerke, +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org