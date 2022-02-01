Madagascar + 2 more
Mauritius, Réunion, Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2022)
- A new tropical cyclone named BATSIRAI formed over the Indian Ocean on 27 January and started moving westward, toward Mauritius, Réunion and Madagascar. On 1 February at 0.00 UTC its centre was located over the Ocean, approximately 630 km north-east of Mauritius, 850 km north-east of Réunion and more than 1,400 km north-east of the central coast of Madagascar, with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
- BATSIRAI is expected to pass north (between 170 and 210 km) of Mauritius and Réunion on 2-3 February, strengthening. After that, it is forecast to make landfall over the Vatomandry City area (Atsinanana Region, central Madagascar) on 5 January late in the afternoon (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 200 km/h.
- Over 1-4 February, heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over the whole Mauritius, the Réunion and all eastern coast of Madagascar.