Madagascar/Mauritius: Cyclone Herold - Flash Update No. 1, As of 17 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Cyclone Herold formed in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar on 13 March.

• The weather system brought torrential rains to the north-east of Madagascar, with at least one death reported.

• Herold is expected to pass approximately 100 kilometres from Rodrigues Island on the night of 17 to 18 March.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Herold formed in the southern India Ocean on 13 March, bringing torrential rains and strong winds to the northeast of Madagascar. The cities of Maroantsetra and Antalaha were reportedly hardest-hit, with about 3,000 people affected by floods and at least one person reportedly killed.

On the morning of 17 March, Tropical Cyclone Herold passed Mauritius Island, with its closest distance being about 220 kilometres to the north-east of Poudre d'Or. Cloud bands associated with the cyclone are now moving away and the risk of severe weather for Mauritius Island has decreased, according to Mauritius Meteorological Services.

The weather system is, however, moving south-east towards Rodrigues Island. It is expected to pass about 100 kilometres to the south-west of Plaines Corail during the night of 17 to 18 March. Rodrigues Island will be on Alert III from 1pm (local time) on 17 March, with a rapid deterioration in weather conditions expected, potentially including strong winds, waves of more than 4 metres, and heavy rains.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Authorities in Mauritius and Rodrigues are coordinating preparedness activities and possible response.